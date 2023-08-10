Tickets are now on sale for Disney World’s popular holiday parties

Few things are as magical as the holiday season at Walt Disney World, where you can snap photos next to giant Christmas trees and life-size gingerbread houses and experience holiday traditions from around the world.

While anyone who visits Walt Disney World from early November through late December can see most of the festive decor and enjoy limited-time treats, there are two special events that give guests access to extra perks, such as extended hours in the select theme park with exclusive experiences: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom and Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Marie Rossiter

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom has been a holiday tradition for years at the theme park and will run on select nights in November and December — and tickets are now on sale for those nights.

Here are this year’s dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Nov. 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 29 and 30

Dec. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22

Depending on which night you attend the party, you will pay between $169 and $199 per ticket for ages 10 and up. Tickets include entrance to the Magic Kingdom starting at 4 p.m. on party day to enjoy extra time in the park, even though the official party kicks off at 7 p.m. You do not need to purchase an additional park admission ticket for early access.

Guests also get free access to Disney Photopass pictures taken during the party, which usually costs at least $20 per photo download without the purchase of a Memory Maker package.

You will receive a wristband that allows you to stay for the party — which goes until midnight — once the Magic Kingdom closes to the general public at 7 p.m. Once the party starts, you can take in all the holiday festivities, including Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade, stage shows, dance parties and more.

Party guests also get free hot chocolate and cookies at various stations around the park. Other specialty treats, such as cupcakes and other desserts, are available for purchase.

If Hollywood glitz is more your style, then consider the new Disney Jollywood Nights.

Marie Rossiter

This nighttime party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will take place 10 times during the 2023 holiday season, on the following dates:

Nov. 11, 18, 20, 27 and 29

Dec. 4, 6, 16, 18 and 20

Ticket prices range from $159 to $179 depending on party date and age of the guest. The party starts at 8:30 p.m. and runs through 12:30 a.m. Partygoers can enter that park at 7 p.m. without a separate theme park admission ticket or reservation and also get free Photopass images for the evening.

Guests will have a red carpet–worthy Hollywood experience during Disney Jollywood Nights with a jazz band, DJ dance parties, Disney character interactions, photo ops and more. You can purchase tickets on the event’s official website.

These Disney World special events sell out quickly, so if you’re considering a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth this holiday season, buy your party tickets soon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.