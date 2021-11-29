Watch
Authorities identify man killed in Central Bakersfield crash

Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 29, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — A 38-year-old man killed in a crash on Sunday in Central Bakersfield has been identified.

Jose Antonio Cedillos Sr., 38, of Bakersfield, was killed in a crash on Hwy. 204 and Q Street, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Cedillos Sr. was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed with a SUV at 12:48 p.m. and he was taken to Kern Medical where he later died from his injuries, according to KCSO.

The investigation in to the crash by the Bakersfield Police Department is ongoing.

