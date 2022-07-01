Watch Now
Bakersfield roadwork will affect drivers starting July 5th

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two construction projects will affect Bakersfield drivers next week on the westbound Hwy. 58 connector with southbound Hwy. 99 and also on Real Road.

Nighttime closures have been set for next for the westbound Hwy. 58 connector to southbound Hwy. 99.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on July 5th through July 8th for installation of falsework.

Drivers will be detoured to the northbound Hwy. 99 connector exit at California Avenue and will re-enter on the southbound Hwy. 99 on ramp.

Real Road construction

Real Road will have one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive starting July 5th through July 8th.

A single lane will remain open with daily closure set for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install falsework.

Note: Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

