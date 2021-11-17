BPD: 17-year-old dies in Southwest Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 17-year-old died in a crash Tuesday night in Southwest Bakersfield after their vehicle hit a brick wall, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at about 11:26 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ming Avenue and Calle Salida, said BPD. The officers determined that a 17-year-old driver crashed into a brick wall, said police.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

Police say this is the 44th fatal traffic incident the BPD has investigated this year. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.