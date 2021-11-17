Watch
Traffic

Actions

BPD: 17-year-old dies in Southwest Bakersfield crash

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 11:17:43-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 17-year-old died in a crash Tuesday night in Southwest Bakersfield after their vehicle hit a brick wall, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at about 11:26 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ming Avenue and Calle Salida, said BPD. The officers determined that a 17-year-old driver crashed into a brick wall, said police.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

Police say this is the 44th fatal traffic incident the BPD has investigated this year. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM