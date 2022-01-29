Watch
BPD warns of driver’s license checkpoint

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Officerquestions a driver at a DUI checkpoint.
Drunk Driving Checkpoints During Holiday Season
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, Jan. 29 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed area within the city.

BPD informs the public that the DUI checkpoints are a helpful resource in reducing the number of people killing in alcohol or drug related crashes.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairments.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

