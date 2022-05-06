Watch
Caltrans: Construction on Hwy. 223, 184 roundabout starts Monday

Posted at 1:09 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 16:09:45-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans said construction of the Hwy. 223 and Hwy. 184 roundabout starts Monday and will affect traffic.

Hwy. 223 will have one-way traffic control .3 miles from both west and east Hwy. 184 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Caltrans says access to Wheeler Ridge Road south of the intersection will be closed through July 18th, 2022. A detour will have drivers use Union Avenue and Hwy. 99 to return to Wheeler Ridge Road.

All construction is weather permitting and could change.

