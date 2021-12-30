Caltrans: Drivers should avoid nonessential travel through the Sierra

(KERO) — As winter storms continue across the state, Caltrans is asking you to avoid traveling through the Sierra unless you have an essential reason.

Officials say they have deployed over 1,300 staff members who are working 24-hour rotating shifts to clear roads and assist communities impacted by the snow.

"We're strongly recommending only essential trips happen at this time. If you have to move essential goods across the region or across the state. If you have to make an essential trip understand. If it's just a trip to visit family and friends stay off the roads." Toks Omishakin, director for Caltrans

According to Caltrans, more than $22 million of damage has been reported due to the storms so far.

The California Office of Emergency Services is also connecting with local and federal agencies to aid in the recovery effort.