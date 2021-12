(KERO) — Caltrans District 6 said in a tweet that I-5 at the Grapevine is closed in both directions as of 6 a.m. Thursday due to snow.

There's no estimate when the Grapevine will re-open but it'll be after the weather subsides, according to Caltrans. The agency advises drivers to seek alternate routes.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Hwy. 58 is still open, according to Caltrans.

The California Highway Patrol is also reporting that Hudson Ranch is closed at Hwy. 166 as of Thursday morning.