(KERO) — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said Hwy. 180 west of Kings Canyon National Park at Hume Lake Road to temporarily close due to incoming weather system.

The closure starts at noon Sunday, Oct. 24th and will reopen, weather permitting, after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26th.

Weather or other events may cause Hwy. 180 to be closed longer, said Caltrans.