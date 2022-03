BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans said traffic on westbound Hwy. 58 east of Hwy. 99 is reduced to one lane due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. The California Highway Patrol says a bus and a semi were among the vehicles involved in the crash.

CHP says the estimated time of lanes reopening is more than an hour. Caltrans says traffic is backed up one mile.