CHP advises drivers to slow down with the rain

(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is advising drivers to slow down because of the rain. Roads will remain slick until the storm clears.

CHP says slow down, avoid distractions, and always buckle up.

CHP also says it's important to drive to the conditions of the road and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Other safe driving tips include:

Make sure to check your vehicle's tires and windshield wipers before you head out.

Fill up your gas tank and officials recommend having food, water and blankets in your car in case you have to spend time in it waiting for a tow truck.

Rain, as of Tuesday morning, is expected through this evening.