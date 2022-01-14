CHP: Crash near Lebec to close northbound I-5 for hours

(KERO) — A crash that happened early Friday morning will close northbound I-5 near Lebec for about three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said they're closing the roadway as they investigate.

There's very limited information right now, but according to CHP's traffic incident web page two vehicles were involved in the crash on I-5 near the Fort Tejon road exit and one of them caught fire.

One or more people may have been killed in the wreck, according to CHP's traffic incident page.

The closure is expected to last three hours.