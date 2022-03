KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans says eastbound Hwy. 58 at Tower Road was closed due to an overturned semi for a few hours Tuesday morning and has since reopened according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Hwy. 58 reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

CHP received reports of the overturned semi shortly before 4 a.m.