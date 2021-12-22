CHP: Man killed in crash after try to 'unsafely pass' traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a crash Tuesday night after trying to "unsafely pass traffic."

During a preliminary investigation, CHP said a 50-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger west on David Road, east of Mettler Frontage Road, started to "unsafely pass traffic," went into the eastbound lane of David Road, and hit a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in the crash, said CHP.

The crash remains under investigation.