CHP: Man killed in crash after try to 'unsafely pass' traffic

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 6:56 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 09:56:38-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a crash Tuesday night after trying to "unsafely pass traffic."

During a preliminary investigation, CHP said a 50-year-old man driving a Ford Ranger west on David Road, east of Mettler Frontage Road, started to "unsafely pass traffic," went into the eastbound lane of David Road, and hit a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in the crash, said CHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

