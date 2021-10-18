CHP: One killed in head-on crash south of Arvin

KERN COUNTY, Calif (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision Monday morning that left one person dead south of Bakersfield.

According to CHP, the crash happened at about 1:44 a.m. Monday near Wheeler Ridge Road and Teale Road just south of Arvin.

Officials say a four sedan was allegedly driving recklessly in the wrong direction before the crash.

The car slammed into the big rig with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.

According to the traffic control page, northbound lanes will be closed for around five hours while crews try to recover both vehicles out of the ditch.