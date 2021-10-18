Watch
CHP: One killed in head-on crash with semi in Bakersfield

Posted at 6:25 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 09:25:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi on Saturday in Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday on Comanche Drive, north of Hermosa Road in Bakersfield.

A Freightliner semi was driving north Comanche Drive when a Toyota driving south crossed over into the northbound lane and crashed into the semi, according to CHP.

The driver of the Toyota was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP. Traffic was diverted during the crash investigation

CHP said it is unknown at this time if alcohol/drugs were a factor.

