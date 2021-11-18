CHP: One killed in wrong-way driver head-on crash in Buttonwillow area

(KERO) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a wrong-way driver head-on crash Wednesday on I-5 north of Hwy. 46 in the area of Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said officers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 at about 3:21 p.m. to try to stop the driver but prior to their arrival a crash occurred.

A 2004 Hyundai crashed into a 2020 Ford that was traveling southbound on I-5, according to CHP. The driver of the Hyundai was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. The driver of the Ford suffered major injuries at was taken to Kern Medical, according CHP.

The investigation is ongoing and it's unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.