CHP: One killed, one injured in solo vehicle crash on Hwy. 99

Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 20, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says one man was killed and another suffered major injuries Monday morning after the vehicle they were in struck a tree on Hwy. 99, south of Hwy. 223.

A CHP report says a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a tree west of Hwy. 99 at about 8 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene and a passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, according to CHP.

It's not know if alcohol or drugs contributed to this crash, said CHP.

