CHP: One woman killed in Porterville crash

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — One woman was killed and another woman suffered major injuries in a crash Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a Bakersfield woman was driving a 2006 Ford north on Hwy. 65, south of Avenue 12, and hit a Freightliner head-on. The front of the semi struck the right side of the Ford and the passenger of the Ford died at the scene from her injuries, according to CHP.

The driver was taken to Kern Regional Center with major injuries, said CHP. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, according to CHP.