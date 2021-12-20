CHP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Hwy. 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run incident on Hwy. 184 in Southeast Bakersfield.

CHP says they received a call at about 6:06 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit on Hwy. 184, south of Farmers Lane.

Officers determined during an initial investigation that a pedestrian was walking north on Hwy. 184 in and out of the lane and a driver of a vehicle traveling north struck the pedestrian and didn't stop, according to CHP. The pedestrian, a 44-year-old man from Bakersfield, suffered fatal injuries, said CHP.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in the crash, said CHP.

This is an ongoing investigation.