(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about wet roads and gusty winds through the Grapevine this holiday weekend.

CHP says to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you're traveling and to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and don't follow other vehicles too closely.

They also advise that travelers are prepared for changing weather conditions including having plenty of gas in your tank as well as water and snacks.