CHP searching for car possibly involved in deadly Santa Maria crash

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a car possibly involved in a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Santa Maria.

CHP said they received reports of a crash at about 1:31 p.m. in the area of Hwy. 166, west of Wasijoa Road. Officers found a blue Honda CRV overturned in a field north of Hwy. 166, said CHP. The driver and sole passenger of the SUV were declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Officers suspect a vehicle in the area at the time of the crash may have been involved, according to CHP. CHP describes the vehicle as a 2000s model four-door sedan, dark in color (possibly gray or black) with orange and black racing stripes on the trunk and side of the car.

If anyone witnessed this crash or saw this car, they are urged to contact Santa Maria CHP at 805-349-8728.