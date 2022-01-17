CHP: Semi carrying carrots overturns, backs up traffic on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says a semi carrying about 50,000 pounds of carrots overturned Monday morning on southbound Hwy. 99 near Norris Road causing traffic delays.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. and blocked one lane of traffic, according to CHP. Caltrans estimated it would take two to three hours to clean up the crash.

Because another lane is closed for construction, there is only one lane open for traffic.