BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield plans a temporary closure for Manor Street Bridge for Wednesday, Sept. 29th.

The southbound lanes over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed for two hours starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29th.

A detour is available at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic.

The work requiring the closure is expected to be completed the same day.