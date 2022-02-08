Watch
City of Bakersfield plans two lane closures for February

Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 20:07:19-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is reporting a nighttime and daytime lane closure.

The nighttime lane closure will be in both directions on Rosedale Highway between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane from Feb. 6 through Feb. 11 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

One lane will remain open until the work is done.

The daytime lane closure is closing travel southbound on Oak Street between Verde Street and Stockdale Highway/Brundage Lane from Feb. 7 until Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

One lane will remain open until the work is done.

The closures are due to curb/gutter removal and electrical work.

