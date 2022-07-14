Watch Now
Full overnight closure planned for northbound side of Allen Road Bridge

Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:29:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said the northbound lanes of the Allen Road Bridge will be closed starting at 9 p.m., Thursday, July 14th, for a joint sealing project.

The closure, expected through 5 a.m. Friday, July 15th, will start at Ming Avenue and end at Stockdale Highway.

A detour will be in place for northbound drivers from Allen Road to eastbound Ming Avenue to Buena Vista Road and then to westbound Stockdale Highway.

The city says overnight lane reductions have been in place on the Allen Road Bridge since July 10, with traffic reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Note: Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.

A MAP OF THE PLANNED DETOUR CAN BE SEEN BELOW:

Allen Road Bridge Detour
A map provide by the City of Bakersfield shows a planned detour for Allen Street Bridge.

