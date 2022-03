BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents: before you get out the door you may want to re-route your commute for a ramp closure.

Starting Tuesday and through the weekend the southbound Highway 99 loop on-ramp from westbound Highway 178 will be closed.

A detour is available for those of you traveling in that area.

It's part of the ongoing construction of the Bakersfield 99 rehab project.