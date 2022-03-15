Hwy. 99 loop on-ramp at Hwy. 178 will be closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents you may want to re-route your commute for a ramp closure that starts Tuesday night.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday and through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 20th the southbound Highway 99 loop on-ramp from westbound Highway 178 will be closed.

A detour is available for those of you traveling in that area. The detour uses Buck Owens Boulevard and Airport Drive to get to southbound Hwy. 99.

It's part of the ongoing construction of the Bakersfield 99 rehab project.