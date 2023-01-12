I-5 through Lost Hills closed after multi-vehicle accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol, a traffic accident involving two passenger cars and three commercial vehicles, two of them semi trucks, has completely blocked all lanes of I-5 north of Lost Hills Road.

CHP was called to the scene at around 2:33 pm on January 12, 2023 to find five vehicles, including a Prius and a minivan, blocking the roadway. At least one of the truck's tractors was completely destroyed, according to the CHP traffic incident report.

The report includes that officers have been rerouting traffic around the scene of the accident and are in the process of moving the vehicles out of the roadway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice. The incident report did not include an estimate on when the I-5 will re-open.