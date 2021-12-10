Kern County to get $1.1 million for road construction project near Buttonwillow

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County will be getting $1.1 million in funding for a road construction project near Buttonwillow, according a California Department of Transportation press release. The project was approved Friday.

The money will help fund construction of a median cable barrier on I-5 from 2.2 miles north of Stockdale Highway to Blue Star Memorial Highway.

The funds are part of the California Transportation Commission allocation of more than $495 million for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure from Senate Bill 1. The bill, which passed in 2017, will allocate $54 billion of a 10-year period.

“This substantial investment will help improve transportation for all Californians now and in the future,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This includes moving toward a more climate-friendly, safe, and equitable state transportation system.”