BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is reporting a lane closure on Rosedale Highway from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4 from 8 p.m. till 6 a.m.

One lane will be closed on Rosedale Highway between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane in both directions. One lane will remain open while they’re working.

The closure is due to curb and gutter removal.