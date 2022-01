BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A nighttime lane closure is set for Rosedale Highway for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the City of Bakersfield.

One lane in both directions of Rosedale between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 5th and 6th. One lane will remain open.

The closure is for utility potholing.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.