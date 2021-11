SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash Friday in Shafter has been identified.

Bryan Steven Jara Jr., 24, of Wasco, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle Friday at about 4:56 p.m. at Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jara Jr. was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.