Nighttime closures planned for areas of NB Hwy. 99, Stockdale Hwy.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nighttime closures are planned for northbound Hwy. 99, starting Monday, and both directions of Stockdale Highway, starting Sunday.

Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions at night between McDonald Way and N. Stine Road starting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21st through Thursday, Aug. 25th.

Residents can use McDonald Way or Real Road as a detour to enter or exit the neighborhood during the closure.

All other traffic will use Oak Street and California Avenue as a detour.

Northbound Hwy. 99 closure

All lanes of northbound Hwy. 99 between Ming Avenue and Hwy. 58 will be closed during the night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22nd through Thursday, Aug. 25th.

Drivers will be detoured to the Ming Avenue exit, go west on Wible Road, travel north on Wible Road to California Avenue, go west on California, and then re-enter the northbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.

Note: Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.