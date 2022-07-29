Nighttime closures planned for sections of SB Hwy. 99, Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said nighttime closures are planned for sections of southbound Hwy. 99 starting Monday, Aug. 1st, and Stockdale Highway starting Wednesday, Aug. 3rd.

All southbound lanes of Hwy. 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1st through Friday, Aug. 5th.

The closure is to install temporary striping and falsework.

Drivers will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, travel east to Wible Road, go south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue, go west on Ming Avenue, and re-enter onto the southbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.

Stockdale Highway closure

Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and N. Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3rd and Thursday, Aug. 4th.

The closure is to remove falsework.

Residents can detour this area by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood.

All other drivers will use Oak Street and California Avenue.

Note: Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.