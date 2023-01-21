Overnight road closure in Bakersfield scheduled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is continuing to work on the roads in and around Bakersfield. The following road closure has been scheduled:

A nighttime closure has been scheduled for the connector between 99 northbound and 58 eastbound. This closure will take place between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am starting Monday, January 23. This closure is so crews can do grading work on falsework.

During this closure, northbound to eastbound drivers will be detoured to exit the 99 at California Avenue, then west on California to the southbound 99 entrance ramp. From there, drivers can enter the eastbound 58 via the connector.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions and thanks motorists for their patience. Remember to slow down in work zones, keep an eye out for road workers, and as always, please drive carefully.