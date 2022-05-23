Part of Real Road to be closed overnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said the Real Road will be closed in both directions overnight between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Tuesday, May 24th through Friday, May 27th.

The closure is set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to relocate temporary concrete barriers.

Southbound traffic will be detoured from Stockdale Highway to Wible Road and onto Belle Terrace.

Northbound traffic will rerouted from Belle Terrace to Wible Road, and onto Stockdale Highway.

Note: construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.