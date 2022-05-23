Watch
Part of Real Road to be closed overnight

Posted at 10:04 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:04:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said the Real Road will be closed in both directions overnight between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Tuesday, May 24th through Friday, May 27th.

The closure is set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to relocate temporary concrete barriers.

Southbound traffic will be detoured from Stockdale Highway to Wible Road and onto Belle Terrace.

Northbound traffic will rerouted from Belle Terrace to Wible Road, and onto Stockdale Highway.

Note: construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

