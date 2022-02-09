Repaving project to close paths on Kern River Parkway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A repaving project will close different parts of the path on the Kern River Parkway starting Feb. 14th, 2022.

The first area to be closed around-the-clock will be the path between the Manor Street and the Chester Avenue bridges. It will be closed starting at 7 a.m. through Feb. 16th and will be closed until the project is finished.

Other closures planned to start at 7 a.m. on these days are as follows:

Feb.16th–18th: Path between the Chester Avenue and Golden State Avenue bridges

Feb.18th–22nd: Path between the Golden State Avenue and 24th Street bridges

Feb. 22nd–23rd: Path between the 24th Street and Hwy. 99 bridges.

Construction may be postponed and rescheduled due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions.

The project is funded by the Caltrans’ Transportation Development Act.