Watch
Traffic

Actions

Repaving project to close paths on Kern River Parkway

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
A repaving project will close different parts of the path on the Kern River Parkway starting Feb. 14th, 2022. The first area to be closed around-the-clock will be the path between the Manor Street and the Chester Avenue bridges.
Repaving project to close paths on Kern River Parkway
Posted at 10:43 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:43:47-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A repaving project will close different parts of the path on the Kern River Parkway starting Feb. 14th, 2022.

The first area to be closed around-the-clock will be the path between the Manor Street and the Chester Avenue bridges. It will be closed starting at 7 a.m. through Feb. 16th and will be closed until the project is finished.

Other closures planned to start at 7 a.m. on these days are as follows:

  • Feb.16th–18th: Path between the Chester Avenue and Golden State Avenue bridges
  • Feb.18th–22nd: Path between the Golden State Avenue and 24th Street bridges
  • Feb. 22nd–23rd: Path between the 24th Street and Hwy. 99 bridges.

Construction may be postponed and rescheduled due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions.

The project is funded by the Caltrans’ Transportation Development Act.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack