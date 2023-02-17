Road closures and traffic controls coming up in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following road closures and traffic controls have been scheduled for the upcoming week:

Overnight closures have been scheduled the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector starting Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24 from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am. This closure is for falsework grading. CHP will be monitoring the construction zone.

During the closures, traffic will be directed to loop around the connector, exiting the northbound 99 at California Avenue and traveling west to the southbound 99 on-ramp, then taking the southbound 99 to eastbound 58 connector.

Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive starting Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A single lane will remain open with flaggers directing traffic. This traffic control is for the removal of falsework.

Drivers are advised that there may be brief periods of time when Real Road is closed for the safe removal of steel beams. These road closures may last a maximum of 5 minutes.

Overnight closures have been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue starting Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24 from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. This closure is for overhead sign installation. CHP will be monitoring the construction zone.

During the closures, traffic moving on the 99 northbound to westbound will be directed to exit at Chester Ave. and turn right, then left on Brundage Lane. Taking Brundage west to Oak Street, and Oak north to California Avenue, drivers can turn right on California and enter the northbound 99 at that on-ramp.

Traffic moving on the 99 westbound to southbound will also be directed to exit at Chester and take Chester north to Brundage, then turn left and travel west on Brundage. Taking Brundage to Wible Road, drivers can turn left and take Wible south to Ming, turn right on Ming, then left to enter the southbound 99 at that on-ramp.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their consideration and patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.