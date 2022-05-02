Road closures around Kern County due to the California High-Speed Rail Project

(KERO) — As you head out the door this week there are some road closures to keep your eye on in Kern County.

In Wasco, G Street and Poso Avenue will be closed from now until February of next year. It's part of the California High-Speed Rail Project aiming to build a railway near where Tulare and Kern County meet.

Starting Monday multiple lanes will be closed around the county for the same project. Among those is the westbound lane and shoulder along 7th Standard Road near Coffee and the 99. And a shoulder closure heading in the opposite direction on 7th Standard near Lerdo Highway. Plus additional northbound closures between Walker and Kern Street.

As always remember to reduce your speeds in those areas and "slow for the cone."