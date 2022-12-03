Watch Now
Road closures coming up in Bakersfield

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 02, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is continuing to work on the streets, roads, and highways in and around Bakersfield.

  • Lane closures are scheduled for California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive beginning December 6 and lasting through December 8. The outside lane in either direction will be closed daily from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm so the slope on either side of the road can be paved.
  • Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive on December 6 from 6:00 am until 3:00 pm so workers can concrete-reinforce the bridge stem and soffit (the underside of the bridge).

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the public for their ongoing patience. Keep an eye out for road workers, and as always, please drive carefully.

