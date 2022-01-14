Road closures for Stockdale Highway during January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program announced a nighttime closure on Stockdale Highway from January 16 till January 28.

The closure will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The closure is needed for falsework and installation.

They will provide a detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood.

All other traffic will be routed using Oak Street and California Avenue.

During this process, Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from January 17 through January 21.

A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. till 3:30 p.m.