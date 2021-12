BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield’s Public Works Department will close a stretch of Palm Street next week due to construction.

The closure will be on Palm Street from A to B streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 20th and going through Thursday, Dec. 23rd.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to Dracena Street.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.