Stockdale Highway to be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road starting this Sunday through Thursday, overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program says crews will be out removing construction material from the roadway during those times.

A detour will be in place at McDonald Way, and another at Real Road, so people can get in and out of the neighborhood.

All other traffic will be diverted at Oak Street and California Avenue.