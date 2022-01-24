Temporary closure planned for China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A temporary around-the-clock closure is planned for China Grade Loop starting Tuesday, Jan. 25th, 2022, through Friday afternoon.

China Grade Loop will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28th. China Grade Loop is a one-way, westbound road.

A detour on Alfred Harrell Highway at Fairfax Road will direct drivers south to west Panorama Drive.

The closure is required as City of Bakersfield crews perform shoulder and road repairs, according to the city.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.