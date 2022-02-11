Temporary closure planned on Manor Street Bridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City of Bakersfield announced a temporary closure of Manor Street Bridge for the northbound and southbound sides on Friday, Feb. 11.

The closure will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The northbound lanes of traffic will be closed for two hours and after that the southbound lanes will be closed for three hours.

A detour plan will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and at Union Avenue for northbound lanes during the closures. Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.

This closure is part of the bridge rehabilitation project that started in May 2020.