Temporary partial closure planned for South Chester, Richland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A temporary partial closure is planned for part of South Chester Avenue starting Wednesday, March 9th, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The intersection of South Chester Avenue and Richland Street will be partially closed starting 7 p.m. March 9th. That intersection will be closed to northbound traffic at the Hwy. 58 bridge through 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10th.

Drivers can use a detour at Belle Terrace to South H Street or Terrace Way to South H Street.

Southbound lanes are expected to be open on Chester Avenue but drivers may experience delays.

The closure is to complete a sewer lining project at Chester Avenue and Richland Street. Construction work may be delayed or postponed due weather or unforeseen circumstances.