The Thomas Roads Improvement Project has scheduled upcoming overnight highway closures in Bakersfield

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector. The closures will take place between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am from Sunday, October 23rd until Thursday, October 27th. These closures are so workers can install falsework.

During these closures, traffic moving northbound to eastbound will be directed to exit the 99 at Ming Avenue, travel north on Wible Road, east on Brundage Lane, and then south on H Street where they will be able to re-enter the 58 eastbound.