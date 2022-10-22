The Thomas Roads Improvement Project has scheduled upcoming overnight highway closures in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is continuing to work on the roads of Bakersfield. They’ve announced three overnight road closures beginning on Sunday, October 23rd.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector. The closures will take place between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am from Sunday, October 23rd until Thursday, October 27th. These closures are so workers can install falsework.
During these closures, traffic moving northbound to eastbound will be directed to exit the 99 at Ming Avenue, travel north on Wible Road, east on Brundage Lane, and then south on H Street where they will be able to re-enter the 58 eastbound.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. The closures will take place between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am from Sunday, October 23rd until Thursday, October 27th. These closures are so workers can install falsework.
During these closures, traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at Stockdale Highway, travel east on Stockdale to Wible Road, south to Ming, and then west on Ming to re-enter the southbound 99.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am from Sunday, October 23rd until Thursday, October 27th. These closures are so workers can install falsework.
During these closures, traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at Ming Avenue, travel west on Ming to Wible Road, then north on Wible to California Avenue where they will be able to re-enter the northbound 99.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Project reminds drivers that construction schedules are subject to change depending on conditions, and they thank the public for their patience. Keep an eye out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.