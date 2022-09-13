Watch Now
Three lanes of NB I-5 in Castaic now open; other closures this week canceled

Caltrans said repairs to northbound I-5 in Castaic went faster than expected with three lanes now open and closures planned for Tuesday and Wednesday nights are canceled.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 17:22:02-04

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans said repairs to northbound I-5 in Castaic went faster than expected with three lanes now open and closures planned for Tuesday and Wednesday nights are canceled. Two lanes in the area remain closed.

The repairs were necessary after the Route Fire damaged the road along with retaining walls.

Caltrans says to expect delays since two lanes are still closed in the area to repair the retaining wall.

All southbound I-5 lanes are open after being down to one lane during the closures to repair northbound I-5 in Castaic.

