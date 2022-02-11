Watch
Three nighttime lane closures planned during Valentine’s week

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Construction work signs are stacked against a fence.
Road Closed and Road Construction Signs
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 10, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is reporting three nighttime lane closures.

The first nighttime lane closure will be on Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and N. Stine Road. It will start from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

There will be a detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road. All other traffic will be routed around using Oak Street and California Avenue.

The second nighttime lane closure will also start on Feb. 13 but will finish Feb. 18 on Rosedale Highway. One lane will be closed in both directions between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One lane will remain open until the work is done.

The third nighttime lane closure is closing Commerce Drive in both directions from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17.

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

